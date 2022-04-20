Aamir Khan is still brand ambassador of Incredible India, clarify Tourism Ministry officials

��Some words in the RTI reply were misread giving rise to the confusion,�� a ministry source said. ��Aamir Khan will continue in the same role.��Following day-long confusion over whether film actor Aamir Khan had been removed as the brand ambassador for the Incredible India, a government campaign to promote the country overseas, the ministry decided to settle the matter, with sources confirming that Khan �will continue to do what he has been doing�. ��Some words in the RTI reply were misread giving rise to the confusion,�� a ministry source said. ��Aamir Khan will continue in the same role.�� Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma is expected to issue a statement soon to clear the air on the matter, it is learnt. Khan has been at the centre of a controversy ever since he had indicated that one may not feel safe in India in the backdrop of several communal incidents. The actor had made the observation at an awards event, where he said that his wife Kiran Rao had wondered about moving out of the country due to an atmosphere of ��intolerance��. The comment, made in November, had a ripple effect across social media, with many hinting that he may lose his job as the brand ambassador for Incredible India. On Wednesday, however, an RTI reply is believed to have created the confusion, government sources said. Some media reports said the tourism ministry had taken action against Khan and removed him as brand ambassador of Incredible India. An earlier Business Standard article, too, mentioned that Khan had been removed from the campaign.
