Aamir Khan infected with COVID-19, under self-quarantine

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-quarantined himself.

"Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," the 56-year-old actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

Aamir's upcoming flick is Laal Singh Chaddha which will release later this year.

—UNI