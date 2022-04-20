Aamir Khan's new bike contains metal of INS Vikrant

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan became a proud owner of a 150cc motorcycle which contains the metal of India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The "Dhoom 3" star, 50, known for his passion towards social and national causes, was inspired to buy the V15 when he learnt that the Bajaj V contains metal from the INS Vikrant. "The V is a special bike and I wouldn't compare it with anything else. It has a piece of history ingrained into it. For me it's a proud moment to own a piece of metal from INS Vikrant which was the military pride of India for decades," Aamir said in a statement. The new V made for Aamir has a customized embossing of the initial A on the fuel tank and one-off graphic design of "Chote Lal" affectionately inscribed on the rear seat cowl. INS Vikrant was commissioned as the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. After years of distinguished service, she was decommissioned in January 1997.