Aamir Khan's meeting with Turkey First Lady draws celeb flak

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is facing flak not only from common people but also from certain celebrities on social media after his photos of meeting First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan went viral.

The actor is in Turkey to shoot portions of his upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Aamir Khan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Monday: "So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?"

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his verified Twitter account to ask: "Should Amit Khan have met the caliphate leader? What do you think?"

Agnihotri misspelt the actor's name, but the fact that he was referring to Aamir Khan when he wrote Amit Khan is evident from the fact that his post is in reaction to a tweet that Erdogan had earlier shared, along with pictures of her meeting Aamir, on her verified account.

Reacting to a news piece talking about the actor's meeting with the First lady of Turkey, Agnihotri wrote in a separate tweet: "Is this hypocrisy? What do you think?"

"Dear @aamir_khan, Some person informed me that you had not wished people on our 74th #IndependenceDay. I couldn't believe it because you have been otherwise very particular on wishing people on such occasions. But then it came out to be true," tweeted film producer Ashoke Pandit.

Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared on her verified Twitter account a few photographs featuring her meeting with Aamir Khan late on Saturday, which was India's Independence Day.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she captioned the photographs.

The photos went viral, but the Bollywood actor was soon facing flak from netizens due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.