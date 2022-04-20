Aamir, Alia, 'Dangal' bag top honours at Filmfare Awards

Aamir Khan bagged the best actor honour, while his movie "Dangal" was adjudged as the best film at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards.





The best director award went to Nitesh Tiwari for "Dangal", which is based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters.





The awards, held on Saturday, was hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma.





The best actress title was won by Alia Bhatt for her performance in "Udta Punjab" while Sonam Kapoor bagged the critics choice award for "Neerja".





The Ram Madhvani-directed biopic also bagged the critics award for best film.





The best actor, critics choice, was shared by Shahid Kapoor for his role as a drug addict rockstar in "Udta Punjab" and Manoj Bajpayee for "Aligarh".





Rishi Kapoor bagged the best actor in a supporting role for "Kapoor & Sons". Shababa Azmi was honoured for "Neerja" in the female category of the award.





Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Shatrughan Sinha.





The ceremony saw a host of performances by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan among others.





Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took home the best debut director for "Nil Battey Sannata" which starred Swara Bhaskar in the lead.





Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh bagged the best debut-male, for "Udta Punjab" and Ritika Singh's performance as a budding boxer got her the best female debut for "Saala Khadoos".





Karan Johar-backed "Kapoor & Sons" bagged titles best screenplay, best story, shared by Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon and also took home the honours in background music, shared by "Udta Punjab".





With powerful lines, including "No means No", which highlighted the issue of consent, "Pink" bagged the best dialogues award penned by Ritesh Shah.





The music department was majorly dominated by Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" which swept most of the awards in the category.





Composer Pritam Chakroborty bagged the best music album for the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer. Best Lyricist award went to Amitabh Bhattacharya for "Channa Mereya". Arijit Singh bagged the best playback singer male for the title track of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".





Neha Bhasin took home the best singer female award for "Jag Ghoomeya" from "Sultan".





Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent was given to singer Amit Mishra for "Bulleya" from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".





Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies secured the Best Visual Effects honour for "Fan". Best Editing award went to Monisha Baldawa for "Neerja", whereas Best Costume was given to Payal Saluja for "Udta Punjab" .





Aamir's "Dangal" also gave Shyam Kaushal best action award.





Manoj Bajpayee also bagged the best actor in a short film for "Taandav" while Tisca Chopra was adjudged best actress for her short "Chutney", which got the 'best short film' honour too.





"Khamakha" bagged the best short film people's choice and "Matitali Kusti" was given the best short film trophy in the non-fiction category. —PTI