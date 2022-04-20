Aakash Chopra calls for tweak in DRS rules

Abu Dhabi: Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra has called upon the International Cricket Council (ICC) to tweak the Decision Review System (DRS) rules after an incident in Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Thursday. MI's Kieron Pollard was given out leg before the wicket (LBW) in the 17th over of the match, but he got the decision reversed succesfully.

However, the run he had taken after he was given out by the on-field umpire was not added to his, or his team's, total. According to the rules, the ball is declared dead after an umpire gives a batsman out because of which any run taken after the decision is not counted, even if the batsman gets the decision reversed via DRS.

"Pollard and #MI denied a single. LBW given. Reviewed. Inside edge confirmed. But the easy run they took won't count. Dear @ICC, this might cost someone the World Cup someday. Need a rethink. Umpires will have to reserve their decision till the ball is dead. #MIvsKXIP," Aakash said in a tweet on Thursday.

The law pertaining to the situation states that the batting side "while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a not-out decision, other than any no-ball penalty".

The run ultimately did not matter as Mumbai Indians cruised to a 48-run win.

—IANS