Aahana Kumra on playing a pilot stuck in lockdown in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

Mumbai: Actor Aahana Kumra plays a pilot in the upcoming Madhur Bhandarkar film, India Lockdown. It is a job profile that demands travel, but her character is forced to stay at home owing to Covid-induced lockdown and face emotional turmoil.

"I'm playing a pilot who's stuck in her house in Mumbai during lockdown, and doesn't get to travel and live her usual life. During this phase, she truly understands the meaning of relationships, through the loneliness that she experiences. It's a very interesting space for me to be in," Aahana told IANS.

She is excited to work with Bhandarkar, who is known for creating strong female roles in films such as "Chandni Bar", "Page 3", "Satta", "Fashion", "Corporate" and "Heroine".

"I've always admired Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar and his work. I'm very thrilled to be a part of a story like this, and I really look forward to the process of filming this movie. I will be shooting in Mumbai soon in one house, so let's hope it turns out to be fabulous. I will give it my best," the actress added.

Personally, Aahana admits being anxious during lockdown but knew how to channelise her energy.

"I was really anxious when lockdown was announced, because I had always loved outdoors and lived out of suitcases for three years. I have always loved being out in the sun and I missed that the most during lockdown," she said.

However, she knew how to stay in control of her mind: "I wasn't suffocated because I meditated a lot. I started channelising my energies in other spaces like working out, focusing on being a better version of myself. Honestly, we had so much work at home that I did not pay attention to this feeling of suffocation.

