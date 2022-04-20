Aahana Kumra in awe of how Big B reinvents himself

Mumbai: Actress Aahana Kumra admires Amitabh Bachchan for his ability to reinvent himself in films.

After watching Big B''s latest "Gulabo Sitabo", Aahana tweeted: "@SrBachchan sir I''m in awe of how you reinvent yourself again and again!/#GulaboSitabo is nostalgia unlimited for me as a Lucknowite! Mirza and Baankey made me revisit my childhood! Love you guys @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @juhichaturvedi #SheelKumar."

"Gulabo Sitabo" has Amitabh playing Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated ''haveli'' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays his shrewd tenant, Baankey.

The film''s director Shoojit Sircar thanked Aahana for the kind words and replied: "Childhood memories are precious.. thank you."

--IANS