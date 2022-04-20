Aadhar Housing Finance announces home loan scheme for frontline corona warriors

Aadhar Housing Finance on Monday announced a dedicated home loan scheme for frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme, named 'COVID Warriors Griha Loans', will offer housing loans to these frontline staff at a lower rate of interest and also provide a complimentary health insurance cover for one year, the affordable housing finance company said in a release.

The loans are being offered to various employees of municipal corporations, of companies involved in medical facilities, government employees, and private security service providers, among others.

Besides, self-employed people who are engaged in providing essential goods and services such as provision and general store owners, vegetable and fruit vendors and milk suppliers are also eligible for loans under the scheme.

"COVID Warriors Griha Loans will help these frontline warriors create the security of their own home. The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted livelihoods and income, through this product, we intend to provide a financial cushion that will enable them to own their dream home," the company's Managing Director and CEO Deo Shankar Tripathi said.

A complimentary health insurance will help them take care of their medical emergencies, including coronavirus-related expenses, he said.

The loan scheme is available till October 31.

