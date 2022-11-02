Aadhaar Card helps reconnect a tribal girl with her family

Lucknow (The Hawk): With the use of the Aadhaar Card database, a 23-year-old tribal girl who had been missing for five years was reunited with her family in Jharkhand.

In 2017, an agent promised Rashmani, a Jharkhand daily wage earner, a job in Delhi.

They agreed as her family was under severe financial strain.

Rashmani, however, felt uneasy after boarding the train with the agent and made off at the Fatehpur stop.

She was held at a shelter home where she was given the name Rashi after being saved by the railway police.

The authorities sent her to the women's shelter home in Allahabad after many attempts to return to her hometown were unsuccessful.

She was brought to Lucknow for rehabilitation in July, according to Arti Singh, superintendent of the Women Shelter Home there. Her Aadhaar card request was denied when we submitted it. In the sixth attempt, duplication was visible. The original address was then located.

Rashmani has finally been brought to Jharkhand to be reunited with her family.

