A well-known Mumbai realtor dies by jumping from his 23rd-floor residence

Mumbai (The Hawk): In a tragic turn of events on Thursday, police in south Mumbai confirmed that prominent real estate agent Paras S. Porwal had committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of his apartment in a Byculla tower.

Porwal, who was in his 50s at the time, had worked with multiple companies, including Rajyog Developers Ltd., and had finished a variety of commercial and residential projects in urban and suburban areas.

The Kalachowki Police Station, which responded quickly, found what appears to be a suicide note in which he gives financial difficulties as the reason for his decision.

Even as authorities have begun their investigation into the Porwal incident, it has sent shockwaves across the building construction business. This comes just before the festive Diwali holiday season, when the real estate sector undergoes a surge.

