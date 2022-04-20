A webinar on Impact of Technological Innovations and Covid 19 for the Future, by UBS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Business School, Panjab University organised a webinar on the topic "Impact of technological innovations and COVID 19 for the Future". Mr. Prashant Bhatnagar, Engagement Manager, Microsoft and University Business School Alumnus, in his address elaborated the benefit of artificial intelligence in everyday lives. He explained as to how Artificial intelligence is impacting the future of virtually every industry and every human being , acting as the main driver of emerging technologies like big data, robotics and IoT, and continuing to act as a technological innovator for the foreseeable future. He also shed light upon how Covid-19 is impacting the behavioural changes that are happening due to it. He outlined potential applications of artificial intelligence, cloud computing in pandemic situations, from diagnosis to therapy. He discussed the ways and means through which technological innovations can lead to better disease modelling as well as protein structure prediction, drug repurposing, and vaccine designs. He made it clear that after a a disruption, there can be no going back to the "old normal" and innovation leaders need to plan for the post-COVID "new normal." The key task for many companies at the moment is the need to ensure not only the safety and health of employees, but also the continuity of operational processes.





Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University was present online along with other faculty members, research scholars and students of University Business School.





Earlier, Dr. Monica Bedi, Advisor Business club welcomed the guests and introduced the topic of the webinar.



