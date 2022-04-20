A wax statue for Ranveer Singh?

Mumbai: Super energetic actor � Ranveer Singh � who has already won a million hearts with his charismatic personality, is certainly here to play a very long innings. Singh, who recently underwent a shoulder surgery, may be the next Bollywood star to have a wax statute at the Madame Tussuads in London. At the time when Katrina Kaif�s wax statue was about to be unveiled, fans of Ranveer recommended his name for the next wax idol. The twitter handle of Madame Tussauds acknowledged the requests by tweeting: Wax idols of Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor feature at the prestigious museum. Katrina�s statute is the latest to join the league. Will Ranveer join these stars at Madame Tussuads? Let�s wait and watch.