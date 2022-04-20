A video campaign to promote bonding

New Delhi: While the current situation has imposed social restrictions, caused financial uncertainty, increased stress and anxiety, it has also provided couples with extra time to spend together, helping them bond better.

Capturing the moments of togetherness and companionship, W released a shot-at-home music video showcasing how the lockdown has brought many men and women closer.

The overarching theme of the video is ''W is M, M is W'', representing Men and Women who are working together, having fun together, and empowering each other along the way. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the video captures how the lockdown has blurred gender lines, as men and women have found new ways to bond together by partaking in the others'' work and making it theirs. With the larger goal of surviving the unprecedented crisis, the video celebrates the loving, caring, and understanding efforts from both men and women towards shared learning and growing love and mutual respect.

The video resonates with the idea of equal stake and equal responsibilities where both parties are stepping up to fulfil daily commitments together and enabling each other.

"Today, despite all the office work at home, couples have found time and new ways to bond together, triggering a transformation where men and women are sharing and owning daily responsibilities equally. By donning each other''s hats, couples have blurred the gender lines, fostering greater understanding and mutual respect between each other. The W is M and M is W is all about these endearing stories of companionship. With W always resonating with the modern women and rooting for progressive culture, we feel the companionship depicted in the video is a celebration in itself," Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, "As life turned upside down, and we found ourselves huddled together at home, we realised something beautiful that MEN & WOMEN may be different but are somewhere like two sides of the same coin. Staying in has made us realize that our roles as homemakers were not sacrosanct and when situations demanded we could step into each other''s shoes effortlessly. This role reversal has made us see each other in a new light of respect and admiration. And this is what W''s latest film W is M is all about, a tale of togetherness and companionship that helped many wade through this time with a smile on their face. Because M is W and W is M".

