A Valentine�s Day treat for Katrina Kaif�s fans next year!

Mumbai: The makers of Abhishek Kapoor�s �Fitoor� starring Rekha , Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor have put a date to the release of the film. Slated to release on February 12, 2016, this Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer, promises to be filled with romance. �Fitoor� is the first Hindi movie to be shot in Kashmir after 2014�s disastrous floods. It also happens to be the first film to be shot in the valley in 2015. The movie in question is an adaptation of Charles Dicken�s �Great Expectations� which will see Aditya, Rekha and Katrina essaying the roles of (Noor) Pip, (Begum) Miss Havisham and (Firdaus) Estella respectively.