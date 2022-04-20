A Two Day Workshop To Save Water Resources Held

Ramnagar: A two-day workshop, organised by the Naula Foundation, themed 'Listen to the sound of water' started in Pavalgarh village in Ramnagar Forest Division. Speaking to the attendees, environmentalist Manohar Singh Manral said that the main medium of water in Bhabar is the traditional natural water source, is drying due to indiscriminate felling of trees, irregular distribution of rainfall and uncontrolled development process. Environmentalist Kishan Bhatt said that the state government, along with social organisations and with local people's partnership must take steps to save the traditional watershed of the Himalayas, like the naulas, dharahs, gad-gadheras along with the biodiversity. The National President of Naula Foundation Bishan Singh said that due to climate change many streams have dried up. There is limited water in other sources too. If immediate steps are not taken, then the day is not far when rivers like Ganga and Yamuna too would dry up. Naula Foundation owner Vit Tamso said that according to a report of the United Nations, nine hectares of forests are being eradicated every minute. Only 22 per cent of the forest area is left on the whole earth. Attending the workshop included Dr. Durgesh Pant, Dr. Reema Pant, Dr. Navin Joshi, Swami Vit Tamso, Dr. AK Bharadwaj, Dr. Girish Negi, Bishan Singh, Sushila Singh, Dhireesh Joshi, Gajendra Pathak, Sandeep Manral, Sumit Baneshi, Mahendra Banshee, Gagan Prakash, Kheem Singh, Gaurav Pant, Gopal Singh, Pushkar Singh Negi etc.