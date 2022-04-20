A Tribute To Ramanujan

Haridwar (The Hawk): One-day online seminar on 'Contribution of Srinivasa Ramanujan in the field of Mathematics', an event to mark National Ma thematics Day was organised by Mathematics and Statistics Department of Gurukul Kangri (Deemed to be University), Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This was presided over by Hon. vice chancellor Prof. Roop Kishore Shastri. Prof. Shastri has disclosed a number of new dimensions about the mathematical importance of the great genius Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Srinivasa Ramanujan wrote a letter to Prof Godfreyy H Hardy introducing himself as clerk in account department of Port trust office of Madras on a salary of only 20 pounds per annum. That time he was 23 years old. He wrote in his letter to Prof. Godfreyy Hardy that he had no university education but undergone ordinary school course. After school he had been employing his spare time at his disposal to work at Mathematics. Though he had not trodden through conventional university course yet was striking out a new path for himself. He made a special investigation of divergence series in general.

He described Gamma function which is extension of factorial function he also discussed Gamma function for negative and fractional values. Number theory, problem partition, Eulerian functions, Mock theta function, value of e, Q – series which are given by Ramanujan are highly useful in the field of mathematical sciences. He claimed that he could easily count the prime number up to 100 million with generally no error. According to Prof. Godfreyy H.Hardy these results must be true because no one would have imagine to invent them. In one of his comments, he said "every positive integer is one of Ramanujan's personal friends". He quickly asked Ramanujan to send some proofs as soon as possible he sent back come good deal of work for publication. He was invited at Cambridge university to join Prof. Hardy and work on publishing some of these results. Although Ramanujan lived a short life of 33 years only but inspired by his kuldevi, he had given the world of mathematical science around 3714 theorems and identities which even today a secret and needs to be solved to understand the deep ocean of unsolved secrets. His extraordinary work proves him the most genius mathematician of present word.



