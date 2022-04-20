A Total Of 10 Bids With Capacity ~ 130 Gwh Received Under PLI Scheme For ACC Battery Storage

A total of 10 companies submitted their bids under the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage Programme in India for which Request for Proposal (RFP) was released by Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on 22nd October 2021. The scheme was open for receiving applications till 11:00:00 hours IST on 14th January 2022 and the Technical Bids were opened on 15th January 2022. The manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India.The Government approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Fifty (50) Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC for enhancing India’s Manufacturing Capabilities with a budgetary outlay of ? 18,100 crore. Under the said initiative the emphasis of the Government is to achieve greater domestic value addition, while at the same time ensure that the levelized cost of battery manufacturing in India is globally competitive.The program is designed in such a manner that it is technology agnostic. The beneficiary firm shall be free to choose suitable advanced technology and the corresponding plant & machinery, raw material and other intermediate goods for setting up cell manufacturing facility to cater to any application.The Program envisages an investment which will boost domestic manufacturing & also facilitate battery storage demand creation for both electric vehicles and stationary storage along with development of a complete domestic supply chain & Foreign Direct Investment in the country. ACC PLI scheme is expected to result in saving to the nation on account of reduction in import of crude-oil to a significant extent and increase the share of renewable energy at the national grid level.This PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) (?18,100 crore) along with the already launched PLI Scheme for automotive sector (?25,938 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) (?10,000 crore) will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel-based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system. Industry has reposed its faith in India’s stellar progress as a world class manufacturing destination which resonates strongly with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s clarion call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India.