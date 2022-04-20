A Thousand 'Butter Lamps' Lit For Sushma At Simtokha Dzong In Bhutan

Thimpu: In yet another testimony about strong India-Bhutan friendship and the manner the Himalayan Kingdom respected and loved the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck offered prayers and lit a thousand butter lamps at Simtokha Dzong.

"His Majesty The King offered prayers and a thousand butter lamps at Simtokha Dzong in memory of Her Excellency Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister of India," the Bhutan Broadcasting Service has reported.

"Upon the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, special prayers were performed at Simtokha Dzong. His Majesty also sent messages of condolences to Her Excellency's family, and to the government of India," the report said.

The King had offered special prayers and lit the butter lamps on August 7 - a day after the senior BJP leader expired.

The radio service further said Late Swaraj "worked closely with Bhutan" and throughout her tenure, Sushma Swaraj "has been a friend of Bhutan and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries".

"She was well loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength," the Bhutan Radio Service said in its report.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of India has time and again has emphasised on good relations between the two countries.

The Simtokha Dzong is these days considered an important historical monument and is a former Buddhist monastery that houses one of the premier Dzongkha language learning institute. Simtokha Dzong (of caste monastery) was built way back in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, who unified Bhutan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a two-day state visit to Bhutan from August 17. UNI