A thoughtful Mother''s Day gift

New Delhi: No lavish lunch date or buying expensive gifts? This Mothers Day, make the most of your time while in lockdown at home with mum.

Mothers don''t demand much, even the smallest gesture by you can bring a smile to her face. Express your love towards her by pampering her and making her feel special. IANSlife spoke to experts who curated a list of options for you to refer to in case you are still thinking of a way to pamper her.

Strike a conversation

Something as simple and as meaningful as a ''heartfelt conversation'' can bring a wide smile on your mother''s face. In normal working days, most of us often forget to sit down with our mothers and just talk. Our elders tend to feel anxious alone at home. Loneliness is proven to be a major problem in them. So it''s important that you talk to them and make them feel loved and ease their loneliness as much as you can," says Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder, Dozee.

You can talk on any topic which you or your mother would want to, like their college days, favourite memories, cooking, gardening, your childhood or theirs, etc. Basically anything that both of you can talk hours on.

Introduce her to the virtual/social media world

With lots of time being spent indoor these days, when one can binge-watch and relax at home, you can teach your mother how to use YouTube, Video calling applications, and give her a Netflix or Amazon Prime subscription. You can also introduce her to online games which they can play with you and their friends. It''s a good way to keep them busy, entertained and also feel updated with their kids'' generation.

Relax, rejuvenate, rest together

In the present times, it is very important to have a relaxed mind, away from anxiety. You can look up for some exercises, meditation videos or download apps that have guided meditation to help relieve stress and anxiety. An hour of these exercises and yoga can stimulate physical and mental health, immunity and improve their sleep cycle. Become their everyday meditation buddy during the quarantine, suggests Dandwate.

Gift your mother ''me-time''

Help your mother revive a hobby which she has long forgotten, advises Dr Anju Sharma, psychiatrist and Wellness-Holistic Coach. Help her invest some time in activities that make her happy. Bring out those old photo albums and encourage her to relive those moments.

Cook her favourite meal

Let''s turn the tables this time. Pamper your mother by making relish her favourite food. Cook a special meal for her and decorate your balcony with fairy lights along with some of her favourite music in the background. This way you would not only make her feel special but you would also spend some quality time with her.

E-gifts for her

An E-Gift voucher for your mother from her favourite brand would not only add the personalized touch but would also give her the freedom to pick the gift of their own choice.

GyFTR is offering a free digital gift voucher with a choice of brand for your mom with a personalized message for each new sign up. All the vouchers can be redeemed within the one year of its expiry date, which means the receiver would have ample time to explore and choose till the lockdown ends.

Ferns N Petals has come up with technology enabled gifting options that are designed to make not just birthdays and anniversaries, but everyday of their loved ones more special and memorable virtually, you can opt for a Guitarist on Video Call as a musical gesture to uplift mood and bring joy in Mom''s life or even send her a Personalised Video Message.(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS