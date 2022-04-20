Techkriti, Asia's largest technical and entrepreneurial festival organized by IIT Kanpur, marks a symbol of creation or innovation in technology. Many interesting workshops, fascinating shows, enthralling talks, informal events, intriguing exhibitions, and exciting competitions together construct the face of technological innovation. The four days of the festival attracts a footfall of over 60,000 from around 1500 prestigious colleges all over the world. Techkriti'20 is scheduled from 19 March 2020 to 22 March 2020 and it aims for many more years full of technology ahead.

Techkriti is known for hosting a variety of competitions with total prize money of more than 40 Lacs. The competitions serve as the backbone for fulfilling the basic motto of Techkriti - developing interest and encouraging innovation in technology among students. Competitions are classified in a few broad categories such as MUN(Model United Nations), Robogames, ECDC, Take Off, Fintech, Software Corner, Mixed Bowl, Design, Technovation, Entrepreneurial, and Business Events. Some of the key competitions that are going to be conducted at Techkriti'20 include Techkriti Innovation Challenge, Robowars, Skysparks, IARC, ADR Upstart Pioneer, Multirotor (prizes worth INR 1 lac) Competitions conducted in Techkriti provide an excellent platform for students to compete and showcase their talents and kindle their innovative streak and creative appetite. The workshops organized by Techkriti are designed to demonstrate the advancements in science and technology to future architects. They enhance the core skills required in the technology industry. They belong to vibrant categories like electronics, sustainable development, aero-modeling, application development and many more. Some of the workshops hosted by Techkriti in the past are App Integration, Cloud Computing, Ethical Hacking,

Internet of Things (IoT), Android App Development, Robotics, Machine Learning, Data Analytics,Python programming.Techkriti, in its past 25 years, witnessed various prominent personalities who showed the proper direction to many scientific minds by offering mind-stimulating talks and motivational speeches. Some of the speakers include Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam (Ex-President of India and Founder of India's missile program), Richard Muller (famous American physicist and professor of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley), Richard Stallman (Founder of FSF and GNU Project), Vladimir Voevodsky (Fields Medalist from Russia), Douglas Osheroff (Physics Nobel Laureate), Dr. Lyn Evans (Director of LCC CERN), Michael Foreman (NASA Astronaut), Marshall Strabala (Architect of Burj Khalifa), Jeff Liebermann (Host of Time Wrap), Victor Hayes (Father of Wi-Fi), Dr. Hamid Karzai (Ex-President of Afghanistan), Prof. Henry Schaefer (one of the most highly cited scientists in the world), Rajat Sharma (a renowned name in the field of Indian Journalism), Prof. K.C. Nikolaou (2016 Wolf Prize recipient for Chemistry), MK Amit Peretz (member of the Knesset and former Deputy Prime Minister of Israel), Jitendra Nath Goswami (Padma Shri 2017 and popularly known as Moon Man of India), Dr. Mohsin Wali (Honorary Physician to the President of India and Padma Shri), etc. The words of such experienced people help to nurture future technology endeavors.

The exhibitions organized by Techkriti focus to present the fascinating things before the fest audiences. Their prime objective is to shape future innovation ideas and thinking. Some of the past exhibitions at Techkriti include Eth Zurich (an autonomous Soccer playing robot), Nino (first Indian humanoid robot), Remidi (world's first wearable device to record, play and perform), Hyperloop (a cool transportation system), OTO (a controller come musical instrument of Germany), Indro (the tallest humanoid robot), Holus (world's first interactive tabletop holographic display), LIGO (gravitational waves in action) Puzzlebox Orbit (a brain-controlled helicopter of USA), vintage car exhibitions including Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Singer, Morris Cowley, and Austin Saloon, Facebots (robots which use Facebook account information to converse with friends), etc. Besides workshops, talks, and exhibitions, the fest conducts blasting shows and performances as well. They mark the biggest centers of attraction for the audience. The festival, in some past years, witnessed concert by Piyush Mishra, DJ night by Willy William, stand up comedy Zakir Khan, and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Drone Show, DJ night by Zephyrtone and DJ Morgan, concert by Sonu Nigam, and Kailash Kher Edge Ryderz (motorbike stunt show), informal session by TVF Pitchers team, breathtaking performance by Farhan Akhtar, Beltek and NDS & Blues, Finnish rock band, 3D projection mapping show, fireworks and laser shows, Sukhwinder Singh's performance, concert by Nucleya, magic show by magician Nigel Mead, The Laser Man, Feeding the Fish, air show by Akash Ganga team of Indian Air Force and much more. The shows and performances truly exponentiate the fascination among the fest attendees.