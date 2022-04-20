A summer makeover for your home

New Delh: This summer season is all about trying new trends while spending time at home. Making the most of your cocoon and staying safe in the current times is a priority.

For an exciting twist to your everyday home sheltering, here are a few tips of a quick makeover to enjoy, or better yet make the heat a little more bearable.

"The lockdown phase has certainly brought along the opportunity to embrace this time by exploring your creative instincts while being mindful of personal and environmental hygiene. Since, your home has become your only shelter, staycation destination and hangout spot for some time now, we should take care of the look and feel of the interiors and maintain proper cleanliness to enjoy being cocooned and safe in our perfect abode," says Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Mittal shares with IANSlife these easy to do home décor ideas:

Vacation vibes at home

Is the beach or hill side staycation calling you out? If the answer is yes, then bring the easy-breezy vacation vibes to your home. Opt for a wooden overhaul to refresh your room with its natural essence.

Decorative veneers that radiate warmth and tranquility of natural wood give you a feeling of the outdoors indoor. Adorn your accents, sofa covers and cushions in shades of white to invite as much light into the room as possible. Now, all you need is your delicious summer mocktail to relish your vacation time at home!

Favourite corner

We all have a favourite spot at home which gives us immense comfort and happiness. Such corners can play a major role in unwinding us from a hectic work from home yet recharge you for days ahead. Therefore, it''s important to keep it clean and summer ready. Place a bean bag or a single mattress along with floral patterned cushions for an exotic touch. Today, people are extensively looking for wood flooring options that are easy to maintain and durable. Go for real wood floors that are temperature neutral as they resist becoming too hot or cold with the sudden rise and drop in the temperature. Lastly, make the best out of waste by revamping an old suitcase as a table or a storage for your fun activities.

Enjoy summer while working at home

You can effortlessly replicate this season''s liveliness and vibrancy around your work desk at home. Start with mixing playful pastel hues like pale pink, dark sea green and moonstone blue to introduce a new life to your working area. When these shades are used against laminate walls in light brown shade, it beautifully accentuates those pops of colour. Arrange all the essential work stationary and gadgets on your desk to keep the space neat and tidy. This minimal workspace will help you focus while working at an optimum speed to achieve a work-life balance even while working from home.

With this decor, enjoy warmth and good vibes throughout the day!

Home Hygiene

Home paves way for a peaceful mind and a calm soul during the warm season. While keeping yourself hydrated, it is also important to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to keep oneself safe from the germs. Well, worry not, as there are surfaces like antibacterial laminates for your walls and table-tops that can help you do that. Moreover, looking at the current situation, it is best to choose antibacterial laminates which can retard the growth of bacteria up to 99.99 per cent, making it a hygienic surfacing option for your walls.

Living room

This summer season while quarantining at home our living room will be used more often. Keeping this space clean and spacious which infuses tranquillity and doubles the fun of the quality time with family. Bring some fresh plants inside from your garden to complement the natural decor theme. Pair summer tones like light blue, green and orange with your engineered wood floors to infuse a dose of refreshing air. As an important health advisory by the government, we too suggest to always keep a hand sanitizer close by and maintain cleanliness at home.