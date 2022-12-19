A student of IIIT Basar commits suicide in campus

Hyderabad (The Hawk): A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar, Nirmal district, Telangana, hanged himself in campus.

On Sunday night, 17-year-old Bhanu Prasad was discovered hanging in the boy's dormitories on the RGUKT campus, also known as IIIT Basar.

After being notified by university officials, the police hurried to the location and transported the deceased to a government hospital for an autopsy.

Bhanu Prasad was a second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) student from the village of Jalalmiyapalle in the Rangareddy district.

The student wrote in a suicide letter that he is taking his own life for personal reasons, according to university officials.

Nonetheless, other pupils asserted that he took the excessive action owing to pressure and stringent regulations. They protested in front of the administrative office and demanded the release of the suicide note.

This is the second student suicide that has occurred at IIIT Basar in the past four months. Rathod Suresh (19), a first-year B. Tech integrated programme student, hung himself in August.

Suresh, a native of Dichpally in the Nizamabad district, went to extreme measures by hanging himself from the ceiling of his dorm room. It was believed that he took the extraordinary action for personal reasons.

Bondla Sanjay (16), a first-year PUC student at the university, committed himself by jumping off a building in May 2020, following a dispute with a classmate regarding a female.

