A Spectacular Success For 'Amritam Gamaya' In Dehradun

The International Festival of Music and Dance was organised to honour Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and celebrate India's cultural diversity

Dehradun (The Hawk): AmritamGamaya, the International Festival of Music and Dance, was organised at Welham Girls' School, Dalanwala, Dehradun, by Kalakshetra Foundation, under the umbrella of the Government of India's Ministry of Culture, to celebrate Indian culture under a spectacular light and to inspire youth to take pride in the country's rich heritage. The festival was graced by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Honourable CM, Uttarakhand and Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Minister of Culture & Tourism, Govt. of India. Other eminent guests present at the event were Ms Uma Nandhuri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Mr. Aneish Rajan, Director (Akademies), and Smt. Revathi Ramachandran, Director, Kalakshetra Foundation. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the festival commemorated India's 75th anniversary and showcased performances from around the world.

Santoor maestro Pandit Rahul Sharma was the event's star performer. He and his band shared the stage with Kashmiri folk musicians led by Gulzar Ganaie (Vocal). Taal India, a percussion ensemble composed of folk and classical drums from across India, also captivated the audience with their highly energetic performance. Additionally, Pahadi folk music from Uttarakhand, performed by Shri Narendra Singh Negi and group, was the festival's main attraction. The event also featured Purulia Chhau, a drama featuring folk dance from West Bengal, violin recitals by Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, and sitar recitals by Anupama Bhagwat. Furthermore, as part of the event, Bharatnatyam dancers from the Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, presented a dance piece representing Ramayana.

Egyptian folk dance Tannoura, and Flamenco, a form of Spanish folk music and dance, were other highlights of the event. Approximately 100 artists from India, Spain, and Egypt participated in this vibrant festival. This festival was curated in collaboration with Banyan Tree Events, a leading cultural company dedicated to promoting Indian performing arts.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri. Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "My heartiest congratulations to Kalakshetra Foundation for putting together such a beautiful cultural programme to showcase the richness of Indian culture. Also, I would like to commend them for realizing PM Narendra Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat vision, which aims to foster interaction and mutual understanding among people through establishing sustained and structured cultural connections."

He added, "India has always promoted a spirit of brotherhood both nationally and globally. A celebration such as Amritam Gamaya to commemorate Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will strengthen India's spirit of oneness and pave the way for a New India, a Free India, and a Powerful India in the next 25 years. Additionally, it will groom the future generation to perpetuate the legacy of brotherhood."

In her remarks about the gala event, Ms Revathi Ramachandran, Director, Kalakshetra, stated, "Amritam Gamaya, the International Festival of Music and Dance, has been a tremendous success, and I would like to thank all the participants who made it possible. Kalakshetra Foundation organised Amrita Gamaya under the direction of the Ministry of Culture to commemorate Bharat's intangible, timeless, and invincible heritage. The multicultural festival, organised as part of the Government of India's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, has received an overwhelming response in all the cities where it has been presented. India is a beautiful and unique country because of its cultural diversity. We firmly believe that such mega cultural events will significantly promote awareness of the connection between folk/classical music and dance across the country, thereby inspiring youth to preserve the beauty of Indian culture.”

About the Ministry of Culture - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav:

Culture plays an important role in the development agenda of any nation. A country as diverse as India is symbolised by the plurality of its culture. The mandate of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, revolves around the preservation and conservation of our cultural heritage and promotion of all forms of art and culture, both tangible and intangible. The Ministry develops and sustains ways and means through which the creative and aesthetic sensibilities of the people remain active and dynamic.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It pays homage to India’s freedom fighters and to the people of India who have contributed to its culture and traditions and been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

About Kalakshetra Foundation:

Kalakshetra Foundation was established and nurtured by Smt. Rukmini Devi Arundale, a visionary and a revivalist of arts, as a tribute to the beauty of Indian aesthetics. Her pioneering spirit helped countless young people realise the beauty and depth of classical art. Rukmini Devi believed that a cultural renaissance would be as meaningful as the struggle for the political freedom of India – that a country which was losing its identity would be best served by a revival of its traditional arts. Kalakshetra Foundation is an institution not merely for the development of art. It exists in order that youth may be educated, not to become artists alone, but to have the right attitude towards life and art, so that they may be of great service to our country. Kalakshetra has been functioning as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India since 1993. It has been declared as an institution of National Importance. Shri N. Gopalswamy, IAS who served in many capacities in Gujarat was our former Chairman. Shri S. Ramadorai, Ex-CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services is our current Chairman.