A socially-distanced day-out in California floral blooms

The Golden Fields of Sonoma Valley in Springtime





Before the grapes start to bud, Sonoma Valley's vineyards become a blanket of stunning yellow mustard flowers, which provide the soil with vital nutrients and act as a natural pest repellent. It's easy to see these golden fields as you drive throughout the valley but if you want a closer look, Highway 12 is a great place to pull over (in a safe location) and snap a picture. Other photo-worthy spots include B.R. Cohn Winery's iconic "mustard flower hill", the terrace at Gloria Ferrer Vineyards and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood. The flowers can be enjoyed from January through April.

Spring Arrives in Glorious Colour in San Diego

From March through April, drive out to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego's rural East County for a spectacular display of colour. Guests enjoy a vibrant kaleidoscope of wildflowers, from tiny bursts of colour no larger than the head of a pin to towering ocotillos with fiery spines of scarlet blossoms. The wildflower bloom depends on timing and the amount of winter rainfall, and can last two to six weeks. From March through May 10, guests can also stroll through 50 acres of beautiful Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in San Diego's North County.

Spring Blooms in Orange County

There are a variety of parks and trails where nature lovers of all ages can view wildflowers safely and sustainably throughout Orange County. Highlights include Weir Canyon Trail at OC Parks' Santiago Oaks Regional Park, Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park in Laguna Niguel, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park in Laguna Beach and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon. There are also a variety of seven-day self-guided access trails in the City of Newport Beach's Buck Gully Reserve and the City of Irvine's Bommer Canyon. The peak wildflower bloom typically occurs mid-March to mid-April.

Super Bloom in Murrieta

Starting in late March through the end of May, the hills of Murrieta come alive each year with the vibrant colours of evening primrose, verbenas, poppies, desert lilies and many other varieties. Wildflowers can be seen throughout the Murrieta and Lake Elsinore regions, but one of the best spots to view them is Walker Canyon Trail. The trailhead is easy to find at Lake Street and Walker Canyon Road.

Wildflowers Await in Yuba and Sutter Counties

As part of the California Floristic Province, Yuba and Sutter Counties are a biodiverse hotspot growing an unusually high concentration of native plant species --- including over a dozen varieties of cluster-lily. In fact, there are 14 governmentally protected rare or endangered plant species found in the region. The Visit Yuba Sutter Official Visitor's Guide is available online, and includes the names of all the trails and areas for the best nature experiences in the region.

—IANS