A schoolboy was discovered deceased in suspicious circumstances in Kanpur

Kanpur (The Hawk): Police in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, stated that the body of a missing 12th-grade student had been discovered in a remote area close to the school.

No signs of violence or injury were found on the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar, according to Brijesh Srivastava, Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur).

"Currently, we are awaiting the results of the autopsy. The boy's school is located around 500 metres away, therefore the police will investigate how he got to the remote location "And he went on to say.

The police have also changed the missing report investigation into a murder FIR.

Ronil reportedly attended classes on a Monday morning, per police reports. When he failed to return home in the afternoon, his family started looking for him and eventually located his tutor. Ronil's family filed a missing persons report when they were unable to locate him.

On Tuesday, a nearby resident reported seeing a dead teenager near a train track.

Because the deceased was wearing a school uniform, police contacted the relevant authorities in an effort to identify the person inside.

