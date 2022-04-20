New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) launched its gourmet food delivery platform, Qmin, on Thursday, 17th July in the Capital City.

Qmin ensures guests a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

Culinary experiences commencing with delivering dishes from the treasured restaurants of Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions to the comfort of your home, is the first phase of launch in the National Capital Region. Guests can order from eight iconic and celebrated restaurants like the House of Ming and Machan from Taj Mahal, New Delhi; Spicy Duck, Masala Art and Capital Kitchen from Taj Palace, New Delhi; Yellow Brick Road from Ambassador, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions and Thai Pavilion and Culina 44 from Taj City Centre, Gurugram.

Speaking on the announcement of this new offering, Mr. Gaurav Pokhariyal, Senior Vice President – Operations, North, said, "Delhi has proudly been referred to as the Food Capital of the country. We are delighted to launch Qmin in Delhi, a repertoire of culinary experiences from our celebrated restaurants. Qmin caters to the increased demand for gourmet food delivery service. Our landmark Hotels have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over four decades and it is our privilege to bring that experience from our signature restaurants to our guests in the comfort of their homes with utmost attention to hygiene."

From the legendary Machan, the city's first 24 hours international dining destination to award-winning and authentic Thai cuisine at Thai Pavilion, the much revered Yellow Brick Road and the Capital's trendy multi-cuisine kitchen, Capital Kitchen, the repertoire of signature dishes that Qmin offers is sure to delight patrons. The culinary experience will celebrate nostalgia, quality and authenticity in the comfort and convenience of your home.

Qmin will expand its scope and bring Taj@Home to other cities in the near future. The Qmin mobile application will be launched in Mumbai on July 25th 2020, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in subsequent months presenting epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands.

–IANS

