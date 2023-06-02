A Rendezvous With Culture And Creativity At Sanawar Round Square Conference 2023

Shimla (The Hawk): The Lawrence School, Sanawar campus is all set to become the confluence of culture and creativity as 27 schools from across the country including a few from overseas come together to participate in the five days long Sanawar Round Square Conference, 2023. The theme of the conference is ‘Protect-Preserve and Progress for Sustainable Happiness.’ Over two hundred young students aged between 12-14 years will be engaging in various activities over five days beginning on June 5 and concluding on 9th June.

Named after its birthplace which is a unique shaped building at Gordonstoun, Scotland, Round Square is an internationally diverse network of 245 like-minded member schools in 50 countries on six continents that connect and collaborate to offer world-class programmes and experiences, developing global competence, character, and confidence in students. The Round Square owes its allegiance to the educational philosophy of Kurt Hahn, the renowned German educator which is pivoted around six pillars of Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership and Service, captured in the popular acronym ‘IDEALS.’ The Sanawar Round Square-2023 will particularly focus on environmentalism and service through a variety of innovative programs led by the students themselves. The Headmaster of Sanawar, Himmat Dhillon in his invitational message said, “We are looking forward to having you here on the 5th of June for a fun-filled, enriching experience at the Round Square Conference hosted by Sanawar.”

Incorporating what Kurt Hahn said, “There is more in you than you know” the conference aims to provide an enabling environment to bring out the best in its delegates, allowing them to discover their potential and to make use of it in the best possible manner for sustainable happiness in a progressive world. This shall be achieved through multitudes of service activities, birdwatching, yoga, mindfulness, recreation, adventure, storytelling sessions, keynote speeches, musical performances, multicultural events and arts and crafts that will employ the blooming faculties of the young mind attending the conference. While some eminent personalities will be addressing the students through the keynote speeches, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to grace the concluding ceremony.