A police report is filed by The Wire against an ex-consultant

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to a senior police officer, news website "The Wire" has reported Devesh Kumar to the police over a "fabricated" article involving the head of the BJP's IT department, Amit Malviya.

The officer claims that the news outlet e-mailed the complaint late on Saturday.

In response to a complaint made by Malviya, who accused the publication of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his reputation, the Delhi Police had earlier on Saturday filed a FIR against "The Wire" and its editors.

"A lawsuit has been brought. The investigation will begin, and the required steps will be taken "the policeman stated.

Malviya had previously implied that he had a special privilege on Meta platforms through which he could have any story removed if he thought it was detrimental to the BJP's interests. He had stated on Friday that he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over the since-retracted stories.

The Wire, its founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, and M. K. Venu, deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, the Foundation for Independent Journalism, and some unidentified individuals were the targets of Malviya's complaint, which was submitted to the Delhi Police's special commissioner (crime).

The Indian Penal Code's sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 469 (forgery), 471 (fraud), 500 (defamation), r/w 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (criminal conduct) all contain numerous offences for which a complaint was made.

The BJP leader observed that despite "maligning and ruining my name and seriously harming my professional career," "The Wire" had not offered him an apology after apologising to its readers and retracting the pieces.

Journalists rely on sources for their reports, and they make every effort to verify information they receive, according to a statement from The Wire on Thursday.

"Technology makes evidence more difficult to interpret, and standard due diligence may not always catch a publication fraud. It went like this for us "It read.

