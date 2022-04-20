A New Book On Mahatma Gandhi's Communication Skills

If you think MAHATMA GANDHI is now fully expored by writers and thinkers, you are grossly mistaken!! Gandhi's verbal and non-verbal communication skill is a subject that has largely remained hither to comparatively an unexplored subject. But a new book of Navajivan Trust has tried to bridge the gap explicitly. The title is "MAHATMA: A GREAT COMMUNICATOR"





To write on Gandhi, a most written subject in the world history was felt a challenge to Dr.Dhiraj kakadia's mind.The Commissioner of Entertainment and Luxury tax, Government of Gujarat Dr. Kakadia has authored this book on his research for PhD course from Gujarat Vidyapeeth. The author describes in detail how Gandhi could rally the nation without Radio, TV and Internet. The officer has tried to analyze it from various perspectives. The book has seven chapters. However,the third chapter in this book is the core of his research work which is on Gandhi's Soul Communication.





Gandhi's soul communication, his extensive travel, his sartorial strategy and his unique style… all these are wonderfully described in Dr.Kakadia's book. Late Shree Narayanbhai reacted that this research has thrown light on so far unexposed magic of Gandhi.