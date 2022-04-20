A NAFED Retail Outlet Opens In The Campus Of LBSNAA, Mussoorie

Mussoorie (The Hawk): A NAFED retail outlet in the name of "NAFED Bazaar" has been inaugurated on 12th December, 2020 in the campus of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie by Shri Bijender Singh, Chairman, NAFED and Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, Director, LBSNAA in the presence of Shri Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, MD, NAFED. This store has been opened to achieve the aim of providing the best quality goods at the cheapest prices to the consumer. NAFED, being a cooperative body of farmers, procures the raw material directly from the farmers after paying them the best prices for their produce and provides the finished products to the consumer at the most reasonable prices and thus achieving its aim "Kisan se kichan tak".

On this occasion, Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, Director, LBSNAA also launched the NAFED's milled spices range in the name of "NAFED Spices" and a new of its kind dried egg product in the name of "NAFED Egg Powder". Both of these products would be available at the 'NAFED bazaar' at affordable prices.

NAFED was established with the objective to organise, promote and develop marketing, processing and storage of agricultural, horticultural and forest produce with the overall aim of providing a ready market to farmers and preventing their exploitation at the hands of private trade. The core competence of NAFED is procurement of agricultural commodities directly from the farmers through the cooperative network spread all across the country.

In the recent years NAFED has diversified into various new businesses like Creation of Buffer Stock of Pulses and Onion on the direction of Govt. of India, Processing and Supply of pulses to Army, Para Military Forces, various States of India etc., Organic Farming, Seed Production and Marketing, Production of Bio-CNG through agri waste, Supply of food and other aid to various countries, etc.

The inauguration of this store signifies the Federation's first flagship store in Dehradun District and paves the way for setting up many more stores in Uttarakhand.