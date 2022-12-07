A mother of four ends her own life being harassed by youth

Pilibhit (The Hawk): A 38-year-old mother of four who lived in the Pilibhit area of Uttar Pradesh committed suicide because she was extremely concerned over a 25-year-old man harassing her sexually on a regular basis.

Following a formal complaint submitted by the victim's husband, the accused has been arrested and the police have sent the body for an autopsy.

The man, who owns a butcher shop in nearby Manpur village, claimed in his complaint that the accused frequently harassed her and made obscene comments to her.

I raised the issue with the higher-ups, but nobody stepped up to assist us, he claimed.

He further claimed to have spoken with the accused's parents, but they stood by their son.

According to SHO Achal Kumar, the suspect has been charged with IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and would be taken into custody shortly.

