A Mix Of Literary Heavyweights And Popular Writers At Doon Lit Fest

New Delhi: A rare mix of acclaimed Indian writers and popular faces from the fraternity will be seen engaging in a range of debates and discussions at the upcoming second edition of Dehradun Community Literature Festival.

The 4-day festival that begins from April 19 will feature renowned authors like Devdutt Pattanaik, Nayantara Sahgal, Kavita Kane, Jatin Das, Sudha Menon, Arundhathi Subramaniam and Dr Rakhshanda Jalil, among others.

For the young readers of popular books, participating in the festival will be the likes of Sonali Bendre, Durjoy Dutta and Karan Johar.

"The second edition of The Dehradun Community Literature Festival is dedicated to consummating our love for Dehradun and our love for literature. With this edition, the winds, the spring, the trees and the flowers of Dehradun valley will become one with the world of global literature, and we hope that this will establish Dehradun as a leader and key agent of change in leading the modern literary world," Nazia Y. Izuddin, founder of the lit fest informed IANS.

Expecting over 12000 visitors this year at the festival, WIC India has organised special activities other than the discussion and reading sessions. Along with interacting with best-selling authors at the venue, visitors will be treated to evenings filled with special music performances.

The lit fest is organised by World Integrity Center Dehradun, a leading institution in Uttarakhand recognised for its contribution to the region in promoting arts, music, theater, films, socio-cultural programs and entertainment programs.

The festival will conclude on April 22.