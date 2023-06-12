A Hand Completely Cut-Off From Shoulder Joined At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A hand completely cut-off from shoulder of a man working on a concrete machine was successfully joined by a team of surgeons headed by Dr. Quamar Azam and Dr. Vishal Mago, head of Trauma Department and Head of the Plastic surgery respectively. This is the first surgery of its kind performed in Uttarakhand in AIIMS Rishikesh.

The patient named Sharif Ansari S/o Quayamuddin Ansari was rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh by a helicopter from Dharchula region of Pithoragarh District. His cut-off hand was wrapped in a clean cloth in an ice cube container. Dr. Neeraj Kumar and Dr. Sunil Kumar conditioned the patient and activated the trauma system. It took five hours of tiredless surgery by the surgeons team which included Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Dr. Akshay kapoor, Dr. Neeraj Rao, Dr. Rupesh and Dr. Sachin etc.

The patient having transferred to the trauma I.C.U. , his kidney function was monitored and taken care of by nephrologist Dr. Sheron Kandari. According to the experts the patient will not require any kind of artificial limb. He is expected to recover senses of the hand to about sixty percent after having recovered. The patient has thanked the doctors of AIIMS to have given him a new lease of life.

