A Go-Green Revolution Has Arrived In Wellness

Mumbai: The vision of Dr.Mickey Mehta's 360 Degree Wellness Temple Private Limited is, "Let wellness be the religion no. 1" as they believe that healing is sacred, and health is sacrosanct, which is why their work studio spaces are called wellness temples.

Dr.Mickey Mehta's new signature program, the Go Green revolution with YO workouts HI, makes exercising a celebration and not a chore. It is aimed at taking one on the path to self-discovery. YO workouts are yoga in poetry and are performed barefoot to connect with mother earth for various benefits. The reflexology points on the feet connect with the body's energy meridians. By working out barefoot the natural flow of energy within our body is strengthened and restored. Also, working out without sans shoes greatly improves the sense of balance and coordination.

YO workouts include variations of yoga postures and rhythmic breathing techniques to align the physical body with the spiritual, making it a holistic exercise experience that ignites the creative potential within the practitioner. Go Green YO workouts HI are revolutionary programs that nudge fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers towards optimum wellbeing. The Go Green philosophy is equipment free and environment friendly with zero carbon footprints. Its main principle is to conserve our breath and preserve our body. The workouts increase the adaptability of the human mind through extreme neural firing.

YO workouts emphasize the need to work out daily as the exercises are not very taxing for the body and also help in cellular regeneration and revitalization, along with rejuvenation of the entire being. It also assists in de-carbonating the blood and recharging it with oxygen because of regulated breathing techniques.

HI stands for human intelligence where the human mind trains the human body to start a wellness revolution for human evolution.

YO workouts are a graceful symphony of movements, which are fun, engaging and creative and integrate every cell of the body. The exercises are not too specialized to be limiting, yet imaginative enough to make working out fun. YO workouts are creating a revolution by developing an inner sense of balance, focus, concentration and promoting the idea of renewing oneself.