A glass of red wine a night may prove good for diabetics' hearts

London: Good news for wine loving diabetics! A new study has claimed that having a glass of red wine every night could be beneficial for diabetes in managing their cholesterol and protecting their hearts. In the study of more than 220 type 2 diabetics, which was conducted over the course of 2 years, the people who drank 150ml glass of red wine with dinner had higher levels of so-called 'good cholesterol', the Independent reported. However, the scientists also stressed that consuming more than a small glass or two a day was still considered very bad for health, and could increase the risk of heart disease and some cancers. Professor Iris Shai, who led the study, said that the first long-term large scale alcohol trial suggests that initiating moderate wine intake, especially red-wine, among well-controlled type 2 diabetes patients, and as part of healthy diet, is apparently safe and decreases cardiometabolic risk. The study was carried out by researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, alongside experts from Harvard School of Public Health and Leipzig University. The findings will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Prague. ANI