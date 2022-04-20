A Day After Shah's Address To Booth Workers, Mayawati To Kick Off JCC-BSP Campaign

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): All eyes will be on the BSP supremo Mayawati's maiden joint rally on Saturday here with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi for the crucial assembly elections in the state.

Mr Jogi's newly-floated Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) will be trying its electoral luck for the first time since its formation, coming out as a splinter group out of Congress in 2016.

The rally at Khel Parisar is rightly being seen as Mr Jogi's show of strength in the Bilaspur region – where his influence prevails in virtually all seven assembly segments in the district. Moreover, his son Amit Jogi – and now his trusted political lieutenant – is sitting legislator from Marwahi assembly segment while his wife Renu Jogi is the Kota MLA.

Notably for the family, Ms Jogi is still in Congress and in last two years, never has been spotted with her husband or son at an any political meeting or function.

The contest for Kota seat – which Ms Jogi has been representing for three terms since 2003 – has turned curious as nothing is being made clear on whether she will again contest the seat on Congress ticket.

'My mother is mother at home. In politics she is a senior legislator. I have nothing more to say,' Mr Amit Jogi told UNI here.

'What has happened in Chhattisgarh – the coming together of JCC and BSP – is significant from national point of view. This alliance is for us a fortunate thing and that the real picture of what you are going to see in 2019, the trailer you will see in Chhattisgarh,' he said.

As part of seat adjustment agreement, JCC is contesting 55 seats while BSP has 35 seats in its share.

In Bilaspur district, in the outgoing assembly, the BJP had three MLAs – in Bilaspur, Beltara and Takhatpur out of seven but the party hopes to enhance its base in the district. 'The going seems to be getting tough nevertheless for the saffron party and this gives an advantage to JCC-BSP, but there is an organisational weakness,' says Bilaspur-based senior journalist Nirmal Manik.

Notably, the JCC-BSP rally is happening a day after BJP chief along with Chief Minister Raman Singh and other senior addressed a key meeting of BJP booth workers at Bilaspur.

Political observers will be also keeping a keen watch on what really Ms Mayawati has to say about two rival leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

'It will be interesting to say the kind of issues Mayawati will raise; whom she attacks more Modi or Rahul Gandhi.....The speech here on October 13 (Saturday) will have a national political message and create a roadmap for the regional forces for the battle of 2019,' political observer Manik said. UNI