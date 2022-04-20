A Day After Rahul's Corruption Charge, Modi Mocks At Congress Leader

Varanasi: A day after Rahul Gandhi made allegation that Prime Minister took kickbacks from Sahara and Birla groups, Narendra Modi today mocked at the Congress vice-president saying the young leader is only learning to speak now and used humour to dismiss the charges outright.



"He (Rahul) is only learning to speak now....from the time he is learning to speak, my happiness knows no bounds," the Prime Minister said at a function here.

"In 2009, no one knew what's inside that packet. He (Mr Gandhi) said when he speaks, earthquake would come....that tremor is yet to come," Mr Modi said dismissing the personal allegation against him.

The Prime Minister also slammed former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and ex-Finance

Minister P Chidambaram for their continuous attack on the demonetisation drive.

At his vintage best, Mr Modi used the Hindi oneliner to take on his detractors and said, "kisi ka kala dhan khul raha hai...toh kisi ka kala man khul raha hai (While the black money of some people are coming out, the 'black' or bad intent of others are also coming out)".

Mr Modi said while the former Prime Minister said 50 per cent of India is still poor how could the government enforce net banking and ebanking, similarly Mr Chidambaram also said 50 per cent of India still did not have electricity.

"Are they giving my report card or their own?'' Mr Modi asked.

"If there is no electricity or people are poor or there is 60 per cent illiteracy, I am not to be blamed," he said, adding that one way or the other the "truth" of backwardness in the country on various fronts despite Congress rule of six decades is coming out.

UNI





