A curated destination for all things home

It is with this understanding that Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce platform, best-known for its thoughtful curation of brands, unveils Nykaa Fashion Home, a new and beautifully designed virtual decor store, for those seeking to give their homes a touch of elegance and character.

The platform features meticulous presentation of the latest in kitchen essentials, dinner and serve-ware, furnishings, decor accessories, bath products, storage must-haves and home improvement solutions, all handpicked to elevate your shopping experience and bring you the joy of discovery, every time you visit the store.



The curation features an exciting mix of homegrown and international brands such as Portico, D'decor, Meyer, AA Living, Mason Home, Ellementry, Rosemoor, Decor Remedy and many more. In true Nykaa fashion, the curations spark the imagination of those seeking a little inspiration for their home. Whether you want to swap out your current serve-ware for sustainable options or uplift your upholstery with a botanical vibe or infuse luxurious fragrances in every corner or simply bring the latest trend home, there's something for everyone.

Care has been taken to ensure a versatile range of offerings available to consumers through a truly seamless online and in-app shopping experience. In addition to high quality, home solutions, it will also host specialised content, visual inspiration and videos to guide shoppers through the nuances of interior styling and handy hacks for the house-proud.

"We are excited to launch Nykaa Fashion Home for our shoppers who see their homes as a reflection of their personal style statement. The curation, discovery, inspiration, and convenience that have come to define the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience will now transcend to our offering for home, complete with styling guides and customized content. Our curations for Nykaa Fashion Home reflect the latest trends of the season and we're excited for our shoppers to begin discovering the products and brands we have lovingly put together for them," says Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa.









--IANS

