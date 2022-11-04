A CRPF soldier kills himself in Bihar

Patna (The Hawk): According to authorities, a CRPF constable attempted suicide on Thursday in the Gaya region of Bihar.

Using his INSAS rifle, Chotu Lal Jat, a member of the CRPF's 159th battalion stationed in Gaya district's Maoist-affected Imamganj block, shot himself.

Others hurried over to him when they heard gunfire, where they discovered Jat lying in a pool of blood on the ground. He was also found with his INSAS rifle.

The battalion's commandant, Samir Kumar, stated: "We admitted him to the Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, and he was then sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. His situation is critical.

"We're investigating why such a drastic action was taken. As soon as he comes to, we'll record his statement," he said.

