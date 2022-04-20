A complete ''Janata Curfew'' in UP

Lucknow: The shutdown in Uttar Pradesh has been a near total as ''Janata Curfew'' began on Sunday morning.

Morning walkers stayed indoors and the parks wore a deserted look. The tea-sellers also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s call for curfew and did not open their stalls.

All roads that normally bustle with activity in the mornings, wore a completely deserted look with only occasional cyclists and police vans seen on the roads.

Public transport was completely off roads and the bus stations and railway stations wore a deserted look.

In Prayagraj, the Sangam area did not have the usual stream of morning bathers and the boatmen also locked up their ferry services.

Most of the gated colonies and apartments in major cities of the state locked up their gates to ensure that no one moved out or came in.

The resident welfare societies collectively took this decision after discussing the issue on social media.

Majority of the outlets selling vegetables also remained closed on Sunday since arrival of stocks at the wholesale markets were negligible on Saturday.

Medical stores and hospitals, however, remained open and worked on minimal staff.

In the rural areas, the Janata Curfew appeal evoked an overwhelming response.

Reports from Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Kasganj, Sitapur, Barabanki and other districts said that the lockdown was total.

A sizeable police presence, however, was seen on the roads and those who did venture out of their home in various cities were asked to remain indoors.

--IANS