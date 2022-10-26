A complainant was detained in Lucknow for filing a false loot case

Lucknow (The Hawk): In Lucknow, a complainant was arrested for staging his own loot case in order to repay a loan.

Ram Narain, the alleged 'victim,' told police that he was robbed of Rs 3 lakhs in Nigohan, on the outskirts of Lucknow, on Monday night while returning home.

Ram Narain claimed that he was stopped by four bike-riding assailants who looted the money from his car.

He claimed the incident occurred in the Nahar Kheda neighbourhood.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hirdesh Kumar, after Ram Narain, who owns a firecracker shop, filed the complaint, a police team visited the scene and checked CCTV installed nearby.

"No vehicle was seen going or coming in the area where Ram Narain claimed the looting occurred." "The victim was also asked if he had any animosity and if he had taken a loan, which he initially denied and then confessed after an investigation nailed his lie," said the SP.

Kumar went on to say that Ram Narain had taken out a loan and did not want to repay it, so he staged the robbery.

He has now been arrested and a case has been filed against him.

(Inputs from Agencies)