A Chocolate Durga Which Brought Happiness To Poor Kids

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Unlike the traditional Durga idol immersions, this Durga idol immersion was a ‘happy’ occasion for the city’s underprivileged children.

Wondering why? The needy kids were fed Belgian chocolate with milk in the form of milkshakes.

Kolkata, which turns into world’s largest open-air art installation theatre during Durga Pujas, also challenges creative minds to come up with something new each year and leave a lasting impression on the minds of the Puja revellers.

This Durga at Flurys in Park Street was ‘different’. The raw material for the idol, instead of clay, was, hold your breath, 25kg dark Belgian chocolate.

With 15 days of hard work and many more days of research before that, by 10 chefs, the handcrafted 4-feet-tall chocolate Durga idol was too much of a temptation to give it a miss.

The main ‘artisan’ for the special idol, Vikas Kumar, executive chef at Flurys bakery and his team of chefs went to Kumartuli to study idol makers and how they carve out various facets of goddess Durga. Then the team of chefs handcrafted the chocolate idol. A hint of gold dust was melted with white chocolate to adorn the embroidery of the goddess’ sari.

A major challenge was maintaining a temperature as chocolate has a low melting point. Chocolatier Vikas said, “Cocoa butter was used to solidify the idol and give it a glossy texture. The motifs used on the idol and pedestal have been given a traditional design. We had to maintain 15-18 degrees centigrade since chocolate can survive in ambient temperature.”

Out of the team of chefs, 6-7 of them were chocolatiers and for them creating something like this with chocolate was a technical challenge. “Chocolates are free form products, so we needed to do it in layers. We did it painstakingly, taking up the next layer once the previous one dried up completely. At the base we did Bengali filigree work to connect better with Bengal,” said Vikas.

Technicalities aside, Vikas said the idea was to connect the local flavour with something very European. “The idea for the idol came as Durga represents the culture of Bengal, power and shakti. With back to back pandemic years upon us, we wanted to create something positive, so that people feel good about it. Also, this was our homage to artisans of Kumartuli as they also had to face hard times,” said Vikas.

The Durga was immersed in milk and made into a milkshake, which was then distributed among underprivileged children on Friday.

Vikas, who has been experimenting with chocolates for years, has now become a sort of celebrity by his own admission after the pictures of the idol went viral on the Net.

“After the photos went viral, I’ve become a sort of celebrity as people think I have done it by myself. But it is actually teamwork. People come to take selfies with me. People from all over India and the world have been appreciating the work as they identify it,” said Vikas.

The expert drawing parallel with the artisans of Kumartuli says chefs too are artisans. “They create world forms of interactive products which people identify with. They are also handcrafting things all the time,” he said, adding, “We have used no moulds for this, only handcrafting. At Flurys we pride ourselves in keeping products which are handcrafted.”

Now that he has built the expectations of Kolkatans, what’s next for the chocolatier, we wonder.

With a smile on his lips, Vikas says he is planning something big for Christmas, which ‘people will also talk about’. But, what’s that we will have to wait till December 25.