A car stunt in Gurugram kills a 50-year-old man and hurts two other people

Gurugram (The Hawk): In the Gurugram neighbourhood of Udyog Vihar Phase-4, a vehicle stunt gone bad resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man and the gravely injured status of two other people.

Najafgarh locals Anu Kumar Gupta and Sushil Kumar have been named as the injured. The deceased has not yet been recognised, although the pair worked as wine shop salesmen.

The victims informed the police that there was a lot of commotion on Saturday night in the Udyog Vihar Phase-4 neighbourhood behind the Hyatt hotel close to Rao Gajraj Singh Chowk.

The two left the wine shop after hearing the ruckus and noticed that 10–12 young people were talking among themselves and performing acrobatics with vehicles.

According to the authorities, the accused owned two Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue, and a Hyundai Creta.

The victims told the police that "a young man was performing risky stunts with his Ertiga automobile and hit us, killing a 50-year-old man instantly and leaving us with significant injuries."

"The accused's identity is being sought after. The Integrated Command and Control Center's CCTV footage is being used by the police to gather information about the cars "Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar stated.

