A Bit Relief For Uttarakhand As Covid-19 Cases Show A Slight Downfall: New Cases 143, Overall Tally 6104

Dehradun, Haridwar & U S Nagar Dists Continue To Reel Under Corona Threat

Dehradun (The Hawk): Sunday turned out to be a day when Uttarakhand people felt a little relieved as COVID-19 onslaught was somewhat less severe compared to the last few days. The overall tally of coronavirus cases reached 6104 and the day's total turned out to be 143. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,566 cured and recovered patients while 2,437 active cases are there in the state. A total of 63 deaths (no fatality today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 71. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further declined to 58.42 percent. District U S Nagar came back to top the tally with an awe-inspiring 51 cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar closely followed with 46 and 26 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 6 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 5 in Nainital, 3 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal and 1 each in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.



