A 1,100-year-old Tamil inscription discusses Indian democracy, including election and disqualification: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that an over 1,100-year-old inscription from Tamil Nadu talks about laws for a local council, including provision for dismissing a member, supporting his claim that India is the world's oldest democracy with countless historical references to democratic ideas.

Modi made this claim during his speech during the celebrations for the Tamil New Year held at the home of Union minister L Murugan in this city.

Modi, dressed in traditional Tamil costume, remarked that the Tamil cinema industry has produced some of the most iconic masterpieces, and that Tamil literature is also highly regarded.—Inputs from Agencies