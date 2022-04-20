A+Ve Precedent By AP Dy CM Pamulu Pushpa Shri Vani

New Delhi (The Hawk): A definite, sure shot positive inspiring precedent by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister after she has just given birth to baby girl thereby messaging all women, women legislators of the country that even while they are legislators, law makers, they are free to have children, can/should give birth to children heeding to their natural biological qualification and yet be consummate, virtuoso legislator comprising MP, MLA, Corporator, Councillor, Chairmen etc and none can forbid them from doing so. Rather they should be encouraged by all to become mothers, effectively rear their babies, effectively raise them up so that they tantamount to constructive grown-ups. Pamulu Vani, hale and hearty, just attained motherhood, tells THE HAWK: "Its indeed an honour for me to have attained motherhood now. It's a great feeling to be the Deputy Chief Minister and attaining motherhood while being in office. Yes as I am OK after the child birth and have begun signing files already staying in hospital, I

am confident and sure that all women in the whole country easily can do so thereby throwing aside all wrong myths associated with that".