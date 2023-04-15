Youth Awareness Program On Substance & Drug Abouse Held At Maa Anadmayee Memorial School Raiwala

Rishikesh (The Hawk): As a run-up to Y20 event, Dept. of Gastroenterology and Psychiatry along with MBBS students conducted a youth awareness program on Substance and drug abuse including alcohol at Maa Anadmayee Memorial School Raiwala on 15th april 2023. The program was to inform students from class 9 till class 12 about substance abuse and its harm to health and its overall impact on the society and the ways by which youth can protect itself from substance abuse and addiction. Prof Meenu Singh Executive Director AIIMS Rishikesh informed about importance of informing youth of the country about the need to protect them from drug addiction. Prof Jaya Chaturvedi Dean Academics informed about facilities available at AIIMS Rishikesh for managing these people suffering from substance abuse . Dr Rohit Gupta explained to students about G20 events and especially on Y20 events and role of health, wellness and problem of substance abuse amongst the youth of India. MBBS students than conducted a Nukkar Natak highlighting the ways by which students gets attracted towards drug addiction and the ways to come out of it. Dr Vishal Dhiman and Dr Tanmay Joshi from Dept of Psychiatry told students about different types of addictions and answered their questions on addiction. The program was attended by Mr Arpit Panjwani Director, Maa Anadmaye School, Dr Seema Bhushan –Principal school, Ms Jayanti. MBBS students Rishita, Kashish, Seema Charan, Neha, Amabjyoti , Bhavesh, AAyush, Prabhat, Sweety, Khushi, yogita participated in the program.