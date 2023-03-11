Youth Attempts Suicide In Jammu After Killing Girlfriend

Jammu: A youth in Jammu city has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death following which he attempted to commit suicide, the police said on Friday. According to reports, the man stabbed his girlfriend -- a doctor by profession, with a kitchen knife in the heat of rage following an argument.

The slain doctor has been identified as Sumedha Sharma of Talab Tillo in Jammu, and the accused, Johar Ganai, of Janipur, in Jammu.

He then tried to end his life with the same knife. The incident took place in the Janipur area of Jammu city. The youth is undergoing treatment in the government medical college hospital in Jammu, a source said. Sources said that the incident came to light after a relative of the accused informed the police that Johar had posted on Facebook that he was going to end his life due to some personal issues.

"After receiving information, the police went to Johar's house. The gate of the house was locked. Police broke into the house and found the body of Sumedha lying in a pool of blood. The accused had injuries in his abdomen," a source said.

Both were immediately rushed to the hospital by the police. Sumedha, however, succumbed to critical injuries.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have started further investigation in this regard.

The accused and the victim were in a relationship and they did a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course at a dental college in Jammu.

Sumedha later moved out of Jammu to get a masters' degree in dental surgery.

"She had come home on March 7 for Holi and was at her boyfriend's house where they allegedly fought, following which the accused stabbed her. The body of the victim has been handed over to her family after completion of medico-legal formalities," a source said.

—IANS