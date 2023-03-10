Young, urban voters' not turning up on polling day a major challenge: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Bengaluru: On Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his alarm about the disinterest of young people and city dwellers in voting, calling it a "serious challenge" to the integrity of the electoral process.

He pondered why election day wasn't treated more like a festival of democracy and a holiday.

"One major challenge before the Commission is the general apathy, mainly young and urban apathy amongst our voters," Kumar said during 'Vote Fest-2023' organised by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)—Inputs from Agecies